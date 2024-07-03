Failure Of Intelligence Led To Suicide Bombing In Borno – Senate

The Senate has laid the blame for the recent suicide bombing in Gwoza, Borno State, at the feet of failure of intelligence on the part of the nation’s security forces.

This was part of the conclusions reached by the lawmakers at a debate on the issue during plenary on Wednesday.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio championed the line of thought while making contributions during the debate on the suicide bombings which occurred last weekend.

The chief whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, who sponsored the debate, identified the Mandara Mountains, Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region as the remaining terrorists’ strongholds.

Following the debate, the lawmakers urged the Federal Government to direct the military to re-think its conventional strategies in fighting insurgency and other crimes by deploying modern technology and scientific tactics.

The Senators observed that conventional methods of fighting insurgence such as deployment of troops, appeared not to be succeeding as terrorists continued to use non-conventional approaches in killing Nigerians and destroying their means of livelihood.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, on Monday, disclosed that the death toll from the suicide bomb attack in the Gwoza area of Borno State on Saturday has risen to 31.

According to Shettima, 42 persons were brought to the specialist hospital, but 14 have been discharged after receiving treatment.

The Vice President noted that 26 are still receiving treatment.

Shettima, who made a personal donation to all the victims, condoled with the families of those killed by the multiple explosions.

He also conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to Gwoza people and Borno State.

The Vice President was in the company of the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Babagana Kingibe, Senator Ali Ndume, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda, the Director General of NEMA and other government functionaries.