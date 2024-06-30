‘Borno Suicide Bombing Carried Out By Cowards, They Will Face Justice’ – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described criminals responsible for the suicide bombing in Borno State on Saturday as cowards who would soon face the wrath of justice.

The President said the action of the terrorists is due to the pressure mounted against them by security forces which have degraded their abilities to mount attacks.

While consoling all those affected by the attack, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the government would not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

He added that his administration would take every necessary step to ensure citizens are protected and criminals are brought to justice.

“President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and the maiming of other citizens in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

“President Tinubu describes the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

“The President declares that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice, and that these cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government will not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

“The President states that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens, emphasizing that efforts will be redoubled to ensure that those who trouble the nation, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.

“President Tinubu condoles with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State,” the Nigerian leader said in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement comes as a reaction to reports that no fewer than six people were killed, with 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Gwoza, Borno State.

Many people lost their lives in Gwoza, a town in Borno State, after a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue, killing several wedding guests and injuring many others.

According to sources, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED at the wedding held on Saturday, in Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.