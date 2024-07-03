I Can’t Do It Alone – Tinubu Declares

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has called for synergized efforts among all arms of government and other stakeholders in the task of building a prosperous Nigeria.

The President, who spoke on Wednesday through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, at the first-ever Legislative Open organised by the House of Representatives, declared that the task of building a strong and united Nigeria rests on the shoulders of not only the executive arm, but also the legislative and judicial arms of government.

Tinubu expressed the readiness of his administration to cooperate and collaborate with other arms of government and stakeholders in building a better Nigeria everyone would be proud of.

He challenged the lawmakers to engage in robust oversight of the activities of government as a way of carrying out its check and balance function to ensure accountability, while ensuring that corrections are made where the need arises.

He also reminded the lawmakers of the need to organize regular town hall meetings with the people they represent in Abuja so everyone can make a contribution to governance.

President Tinubu asked the lawmakers to focus on representative democracy, which he said promotes inclusivity, accountability and good governance.

Details later…