Top Seven Nigerian Players Making Waves In 2024 Summer Transfer Window

The 2024 summer transfer window has been heating up since earlier this month and some Nigerian players have not been left out in the series of speculations.

Even though the 2024 summer transfer window is barely a week old, over seven Nigerian players have been heavily talked about in the market as clubs across Europe make efforts to improve their squads ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Below are the top Nigerian players who are making waves in the 2024 summer transfer window:

1. Victor Osimhen:

Victor Osimhen is currently the biggest Nigerian player making the rounds in the 2024 summer transfer window and he has been enjoying this spot since last summer.

Osimhen’s fame in the game grew to the roof after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 league games which helped Napoli to win the 2022-2023 Italian Serie A.

Due to this performance, top clubs in Europe have been after his signature since last summer. This became more prominent ahead of this summer after Napoli made it official that the 25-year-old striker is available for sale.

By now, Osimhen’s exit from Napoli would have been a done deal if not for the €130 million release clause attached to his current contract with the Italian side. The said amount has scared Chelsea and other top clubs away from the transfer race.

Apart from suitors from the Saudi Pro League, the only clubs in Europe still making efforts for his signature are Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain according to viral reports.

2. Chidera Ejuke

Chidera Ejuke is the first big-name Nigerian player who has sealed his move to any club in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Ejuke whose contract with Russian club, CSKA Moscow, was expected to expire this month after four years of an on-and-off spell with the side, has completed his move to Spanish La Liga giants, Sevilla on Monday, June 17. This makes him the first Nigerian to sign for the Spanish side.

The 26-year-old Nigerian winger signed a three-year deal that will keep him at Sevilla until June 30, 2027.

3. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been a big revelation in Nigerian football, especially after moving to Turkish Supre Lig club, Hatayspor, last summer.

His performance in the last season has suddenly seen him being linked to a couple of clubs across Europe in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old midfielder is strongly wanted at Italian Serie A club, Lazio and reports also claimed that Atalanta is interested in the services of the Manchester City academy graduate.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, is currently without a club after ending his seven-year relationship with the newly promoted Premier League club, Leicester City.

Due to his experience and what he is capable of bringing to a team, he is expected to get a new side before the commencement of the new season. So far in the 2024 summer transfer window, clubs in England, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey have reportedly shown interest in the services of the 27-year-old forward.

Premier League side, Aston Villa are said to be strongly interested in Iheanacho amid tempting offers from the Middle East.

5. Wilfred Ndidi

Unlike Iheanacho, Leicester City have not released his countryman, Wilfred Ndidi whose contract is set to expire in the coming days.

The newly promoted side have announced that they are currently negotiating a new deal for the Nigerian defensive midfielder but Ndidi is reportedly considering other options.

One of the biggest options on the table for the 27-year-old defensive midfielder is a move to Spanish La Liga giants, FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

6. Stanley Nwabali

Since Stanley Nwabali led the Super Eagles to finish second at the 2023 AFCON, the goalkeeper has been the most sought-after goalie in Africa.

The 28-year-old Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper is wanted by English Championship side QPR, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifaq and PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs.

7. Maduka Okoye

Another Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has been linked to a move in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Due to his performance with Udinese last season, European heavyweights like Roma and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in the services of the 24-year-old goalie.