Osimhen, Other Footballers Who Wore Face Mask Before Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe will be the latest football superstar to wear a protective face mask after breaking his nose during a Euro 2024 clash with Austria on Monday, June 17.

Coach Didier Deschamps had to take off Kylian Mbappe for Olivier Giroud in the 90th minute of the encounter due to his broken nose injury.

After the game which ended 1-0 in favour of France, the country’s FA confirmed that Mbappe will continue in the competition with a protective face mask.

Earlier today, the 25-year-old Frenchman took to his X page to ask his fans to suggest the kind of face mask he should use which means that it is certain that he will be wearing headgear in subsequent games

Below are the top football stars who have played or playing with protective face masks:

1. Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol who plays for Manchester City and Croatia broke his nose while playing for RB Leipzig in their 3-1 win over SC Freiburg in 2022 after colliding with team-mate Willi Orban. Due to that, he played for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a headgear.

2. Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korean forward, Son Heung-min had to be subjected to wearing a facemask after sustaining a facial injury in a Champions League clash against Marseille.

3. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen who plays for Napoli and the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been wearing a face mask since 2021 when he sustained an eye socket injury during a Serie A match against Inter Milan.

4. Harry Kane

Bayern Munich and England forward, Harry Kane used a protective facemask briefly after breaking his nose while playing for Tottenham Hotspur against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in 2016.

5. Diego Costa

Former Chelsea forward, Diego Costa has had to wear a face mask after colliding with team-mate Fikayo Tomori, now at AC Milan, in a training session in 2016.

Other players who played for Chelsea with a protective facemask are John Terry, Pedro, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Petr Cech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic, Fernando Torres, and Rudiger.

Others who played for other clubs with a protective facemask are Robert Lewandowski while at Bayern Munich, Daniele De Rossi at AS Roma, and Paul Gascoigne while playing for England.