‘I Have Lost My Respect For Finidi George’ – Victor Osimhen Says As He Curses Critics [Video]

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, has taken to Instagram Live to blast the team’s head coach, Finidi George, for singling him out for criticism.

Finidi George, who has reportedly resigned from his role as Super Eagles coach barely two months after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), appointed him, invited Victor Osimhen for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Unfortunately, Osimhen pulled out of the must-win qualifiers because he was battling a muscle injury.

In his absence, the Super Eagles drew 1-1 with South Africa in Uyo and went on to lose 2-1 to Benin Republic in Abidjan.

These two unexpected results have pushed the Super Eagles to the 5th spot out of 6 teams in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They are currently four points below first-placed Rwanda, second-placed South Africa, and third-placed Benin Republic.

When coach Finidi George was asked why Victor Osimhen wasn’t in his squad for the qualifiers, the former Enyimba of Aba head coach reportedly said he wouldn’t beg the 25-year-old Napoli striker to play for the national team.

This statement didn’t sit well with the reigning Africa Player Of The Year winner. Hence, he took to his Instagram Live session to share his side of the story.

In the Instagram Live session, Osimhen stressed that he had evidence to prove that he had explained to George that he was injured and even requested to be in the camp with the national team to motivate his teammates.

He said the coach refused to grant him the request and urged the football star to stay with his family.

Osimhen further blasts his critics, especially those doubting his commitment to the Super Eagles, saying: “Eni kure, ogun kee anybody wey doubt my commitment.”

Watch Victor Osimhen blasts Finish George and his critics below: