Victor Osimhen Confirms His Potential Napoli Exit Via Video Highlights

It seems it is officially over between Victor Osimhen and his Italian Serie A club, Napoli, as he hints at his departure with the video highlights showing his best moments at the club.

After Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals and provided 6 assists in 38 games for Lille, Napoli noticed his potential and decided to pay €77.50 million for his services on September 1, 2020, a price that was said to be outrageous for the Nigeria international then.

But Victor Osimhen proved his critics wrong as he ensured that he scored double digits of goals every season throughout his stay at the club.

Osimhen hit his peak at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the 2022-2023 season when he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games. This performance earned him the Golden Boot, the best player in Serie A, and also won Napoli the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

The 25-year-old was also impressive to the extent he finished 8th in the 2023 Ballon d’Or official ranking and won the 2023 CAF Africa Player of the Year award.

Due to this outstanding performance, clubs have been making efforts to sign him since last summer, especially Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Earlier in the season, Napoli announced that they were ready to sell Osimhen months after the Nigeria international unexpectedly signed a contract extension with the Italian club.

After the announcement, the aforementioned clubs continue to push for his services and there are strong reports that he might end up choosing Chelsea ahead of his other suitors.

Note that in the injury-infested 2023-2024 season, Osimhen still managed to score 17 goals and provide four assists in 32 games in all competitions. Hence, his fitness issue is not expected to discourage his suitors from continuing their push for him.

The only thing that was expected to be an issue was his over €110 million release clause but that seems not to be an issue as his suitors are finding their way around it.

Earlier today, May 30, 2024, Osimhen shared a video containing some of his biggest moments in the colours of Napoli in what may be his farewell to the club. Based on how the clips were arranged, it seems a club has made a concrete offer for his services and a big announcement is around the corner.

Watch the video below:

Note that Victor Osimhen has been replaced in the Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 7 and against Benin Republic on June 10. He is reportedly sidelined for four weeks due to fitness issues.