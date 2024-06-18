France FA Gives Update On Kylian Mbappe’s Injury After Clash With Austria

The French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the Euro 2024 game against Austria on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe who was expected to lead the assault on Austria found himself on the receiving end when his face caught the shoulder of Kevin Danso while anticipating a free-kick from Antoine Griezmann in the 85th minute of the game.

The incident left the 25-year-old Frenchman with a bleeding nose, and had to be attended to for minutes before he got back to his feet. Funny enough, he was shown a yellow card in the 89th minute for going down seconds after returning to his feet.

Coach Didier Deschamps had to substitute him in the 90th minute with veteran striker, Olivier Giroud as the game ended in a 1-0 win courtesy of an own goal from Maximilian Wöber in the 38th minute.

After the game, the FFF confirmed that Kylian Mbappe might play the rest of the European Championship with a face mask. However, the football body didn’t confirm whether or not the new Real Madrid signee will be available for France’s next Euro 2024 game against the Netherlands on June 21.

“He has returned to the base camp of the French team,” the FFF said.

“He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.”

During the post-game press conference, coach Didier Deschamps said: “We need to check it out but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us. He didn’t get off lightly.”

He added: “I’m not going to go into hypothesis but the French team with Kylian will always be stronger with him.

“If the news doesn’t go along these lines then we will have to fight without him.”

Note that Kylian Mbappe has scored 47 goals in 80 appearances for France so far in his international career.