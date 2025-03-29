Victor Boniface Begs Nigerians To Be Patient, Victor Osimhen Fit To Play

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has called for patience from Nigerian football fans amid his ongoing search for his first international goal.

Despite having played 12 matches for the national team without finding the back of the net, Victor Boniface remains optimistic about breaking this drought.

Boniface showcased his striking ability by netting a goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-1 triumph over Bochum on Friday night. The goal came barely three days after failing to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria prevent a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

Boniface’s goal against Bochum marked his 11th of the season for the Bundesliga side, highlighting his key role in Xabi Alonso’s squad.

To connect with supporters back home, Boniface took to his Instagram story to express his desire for patience, stating, “Nigerians, please be patient with me; the goal will come.”

Meanwhile, fellow Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray is gearing up for an eagerly anticipated clash against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Osimhen had been a concern for the team after sustaining a muscle injury during international duty earlier this week. However, his recent return to full training on Friday has cleared him to participate in the Istanbul derby.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker has been in sensational form, having netted eight goals in his last five league appearances. Currently, he leads the league with an impressive 20 goals from 22 matches this season.

His contributions have been instrumental in helping Galatasaray secure the top position in the Turkish Super Lig standings, as they boast an impressive 71 points from 27 games.

The upcoming match against Besiktas presents an exciting opportunity for Osimhen to further solidify his scoring prowess and lead his team to victory in one of the most intense rivalries in Turkish football.