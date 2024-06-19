Sevilla Explain Why They Signed Super Eagles’ Chidera Ejuke

Sevilla sporting director, Victor Orta, has said they had to go for Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Chidera Ejuke, due to his speed, and how well he presses when his team loses the ball.

Recall that Chidera Ejuke signed a three-year deal with Sevilla earlier this week, making him the first Nigerian player to sign for the Spanish side.

Sevilla went for the 26-year-old winger after his contract with Russian club, CSKA Moscow expired which means that he joined the Spanish side on a free transfer.

After announcing his arrival on Monday, the club unveiled the Nigeria international on Wednesday.

In a press conference, the club’s sporting director revealed that the side has been monitoring the progress of the player since he moved from Gombe United in the NPFL to Europe in 2017.

Orta said Chidera Ejuke has all the qualities Sevilla want in a winger and the club’s coach, Quique Sánchez Flores was carried along during the transfer process.

“We knew Ejuke since he arrived in Europe and we were surprised by his loan in November. We discovered that he was free, we followed him weekly and we were convinced by his personality and all the information we needed,” the sporting director said according to the club’s official website.

“We also spoke with the coach (Quique Sánchez Flores), who gives a lot of importance to the wingers, to speed, etc.; and these are characteristics that Chidera has. He presses well after the loss of a ball as well and we had to move quickly because he was free.”