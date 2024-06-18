Chidera Ejuke Excited To Be First Nigerian Player At Sevilla

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Chidera Ejuke is excited to be the first Nigerian player to sign for Spanish La Liga giants, Sevilla.

Chidera Ejuke who has not been a regular for the Super Eagles signed a three-year deal with Sevilla which will keep him at the side until June 30, 2027.

The 26-year-old former Gombe United forward joined the Spanish side after his contract with CSKA Moscow, expired this summer.

Recall that Chidera Ejuke joined CSKA Moscow in 2020 after signing a four-year contract. Unfortunately, he was one of the players caught in the web of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has been ongoing for over two years.

Advertisement

Due to the war, Ejuke had to spend the last two seasons of his football career on loan at Hertha Berlin in Germany during the 2022-2023 season, and then at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League.

The 26-year-old winger had a fair season in the Belgian league where he made 29 appearances for the club, scoring 4 goals.

After signing his contract with Sevilla on Monday, February 17, the Nigeria international said he hoped the move would help him to return to the national team.

Advertisement

“It is special to be the first Nigerian here. I think I feel good being part of this team and I am looking forward to seeing what I can contribute to the team,” Chidera Ejuke told Sevilla’s official website.

“I also hope to be able to back with Nigeria, because obviously it’s always nice to represent your country, so I hope it’s time to do it again and I’m also very excited.”