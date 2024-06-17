Super Eagles Star, Chidera Ejuke Set To Join Sevilla

Spanish La Liga giants, Sevilla have agreed to sign Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Chidera Ejuke on a free transfer after his deal with the Russian club, CSKA Moscow, expired this summer.

Recall that Chidera Ejuke who started his professional football career at the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with Gombe United, joined CSKA Moscow in 2020 after signing a four-year contract.

Unfortunately, he was one of the players caught in the web of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has been ongoing for over two years.

Due to the war, Ejuke had to spend the last two seasons of his football career on loan at Hertha Berlin in Germany during the 2022-2023 season, and then at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League during the 2023-2024 season.

The 26-year-old winger had a fair season in the Belgian league where he made 29 appearances for the club, scoring 4 goals.

With his suspended contract with CSKA Moscow on the verge of expiring, Sevilla are convinced that the Nigerian winger can add a big spark to the club’s attack.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano announced earlier today that the three times Europa winners have agreed on a deal with Chidera Ejuke.

He wrote: “Sevilla agree deal to sign Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke as free agent, here we go!

“Verbal agreement in place with Sevilla on contract terms, medical and signature are booked for next week.”