Sergio Ramos Leaves Sevilla After One-Year Spell

Spanish La Liga club, Sevilla, have confirmed that their legendary Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos, will exit the club as a free agent this summer.

Recall that Sergio Ramos who started his football career at his boyhood club, Sevilla, before he moved to Real Madrid where he attained legendary status between 2005 and 2021, was released by Paris Saint Germain last summer.

After months of training privately without a club, he decided to return to his boyhood club, Sevilla, in 2023. Following this development, Ramos told reporters that he snubbed lucrative deals from Saudi Pro League clubs to fulfil his dream of playing for Sevilla for one more time.

Unfortunately, earlier today, Sevilla released a statement to announce that they have parted ways with the 38-year-old defender who they said requested to leave the side.

“Sergio Ramos has informed Sevilla FC that he will not continue next season with the Nervion club after having fulfilled his dream of returning to the club where he trained as a player and achieved full international status”, a statement from Sevilla said.

“Sergio Ramos played 37 games in the 23/24 season, with a total of 3,301 minutes and 7 goals to his credit. Sevilla FC would like to thank Sergio Ramos for the commitment, leadership, and maximum dedication that he has shown in this campaign, wishing him the best of luck in his next professional challenge.

“Sergio Ramos will say goodbye publicly this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the press room of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, accompanied by the president, Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco.”

Note that Ramos has made 816 appearances, scoring 117 goals and creating 42 assists in all club competitions. He had received 250 yellow cards and 29 red cards so far in his career.

Since he made his international debut for Spain on March 26, 2005, he had played 180 times and scored 23 goals. He has lost his place in the national team since 2021.