Kelechi Iheanacho Returns To England From Sevilla On Loan

Middlesbrough have officially completed the signing of Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho on winter transfer deadline day.

Iheanacho, 28, has joined the Boro on a loan deal from Sevilla, with the club securing the option to make the transfer permanent during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Iheanacho was unveiled to the fans at the Riverside Stadium just before Middlesbrough’s match against Sunderland on Monday evening, generating excitement among supporters eager to see his talent on the pitch.

The club successfully fended off competition from Celtic, who were also in pursuit of the player, and Leeds United, who reportedly expressed interest in him as well.

His arrival at Middlesbrough comes as a pivotal move, particularly as he replaces Emmanuel Latte Lath, who is anticipated to secure a transfer to Atlanta United. Although the details of Latte Lath’s deal have yet to be finalized, it seems imminent.

Boro management had explored various permanent replacement options for Latte Lath but faced challenges due to inflated prices from selling clubs, particularly as the transfer window drew to a close.

Iheanacho is viewed as a high-calibre loan option for Middlesbrough, bringing with him extensive experience from both the Premier League and the Championship.

Reports from Sky Sports indicate that Middlesbrough will assume responsibility for nearly the entire €2 million that Iheanacho is owed by Sevilla for the remainder of the current season.

His stint in Spain has been less than satisfactory, having joined Sevilla from Leicester City last summer. In La Liga, Iheanacho struggled to find the net, failing to score in nine appearances. However, he did manage to make an impact in the Copa del Rey, netting three goals.

Interestingly, Iheanacho turned down offers from Greek clubs PAOK and Panathinaikos, along with a proposal from Italian team Venezia, choosing instead to return to England. A potential reunion with his former Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, at Celtic also fell through, making his move to Middlesbrough an appealing and strategic choice.

As the Boro aim for promotion to the Premier League, currently sitting in seventh place with 44 points from 29 matches—just outside the playoff positions—Iheanacho will be hoping to rekindle his scoring prowess and contribute significantly to the team’s success at the Riverside Stadium.