Sergio Ramos Rejoins Sevilla After Eighteen Years

Spanish iconic defender, Sergio Ramos has returned to his boyhood club, Sevilla after he failed to land any worthwhile deal during the summer transfer window.

Sergio Ramos started his professional football career at Sevilla after going through the club’s youth system.

He gained promotion to the club’s senior team on July 1, 2004, and joined Real Madrid the following year on August 31, 2005, for a transfer fee worth €27 million.

The 37-year-Spanish defender spent 16 years at Real Madrid and helped the Spanish giants to win four Champions League titles, four club World Cups, five Spanish La Liga, and many other titles.

Sergio Ramos decided to leave Spain for France where he joined Paris Saint Germain in 2021 via a free transfer. After two seasons in Paris, his contract expired, and was released on July 8, 2023.

Since then, he has been without a club but continued to train alone until recently when speculations started making the rounds that he could return to Sevilla.

That became a reality earlier today, September 4, when Sergio Ramos confirmed that he has completed his return to Sevilla as a free agent.

Ramos who earned a record 180 caps for Spain, helped the country to win the 2010 World Cup, and two European Championships, signed a year deal with Sevilla who are currently occupying the last spot in the La Liga table.

“It’s a very special day, returning home is always a tremendous joy,” Ramos said.

“I am happy to return and try to contribute as soon as possible, which is the important thing.”