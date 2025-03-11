Sevilla Coach Praises Super Eagles’ Chidera Ejuke After Win Over Real Sociedad

Sevilla FC’s head coach, García Pimienta, expressed his admiration for Nigerian winger, Chidera Ejuke after the football star delivered a match-winning performance in their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

His decisive contribution came shortly after the break when he brilliantly curled in the only goal of the match, marking his second goal in La Liga and helping Sevilla secure their ninth win of the season.

This impressive outing marked Ejuke’s first start since he returned from an injury that sidelined him for several months beginning in January. The winger took full advantage of his opportunity, showcasing not only his attacking prowess but also his commitment to the team’s defensive efforts throughout the game.

Following the match, Pimienta praised Ejuke’s performance, emphasizing the challenges he faced during his recovery and the importance of capitalizing on opportunities.

“When he got injured, he was in great form. He was practically out for three months, and getting back into shape after such a setback is never easy,” Pimienta remarked on Sevilla’s official website. “But the opportunity has come for Ejuke, and he stepped up brilliantly. He also contributed significantly on the defensive side, which is crucial for the team’s overall performance. We’re very pleased for him.”

During Ejuke’s absence, Sevilla sought additional reinforcements in January, which led to the acquisition of Swiss footballer Ruben Vargas. Vargas quickly established himself as a key player but was unable to compete due to a persistent hip injury, thus creating the opening for Ejuke to shine against Real Sociedad.

“Vargas has been performing at a very high level, and Ejuke had to be patient. Unfortunately for Rubén, his hip issues kept him from being on the pitch today, but that allowed Ejuke to demonstrate his capabilities,” Pimienta added.

With this victory, Sevilla has now achieved an impressive unbeaten streak of five consecutive La Liga away games, a feat they hadn’t accomplished since May 2023. This result also propelled them to the 10th position in the Spanish topflight, accumulating a total of 36 points after 27 matches.

Looking ahead, Sevilla will host Athletic Bilbao in their next match on Sunday. Additionally, Ejuke is eager to join Nigeria’s national team camp soon for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, should he be selected by coach Eric Chelle for the upcoming squad.