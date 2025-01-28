Akor Adams Completes Move From Montpellier To Sevilla

Nigerian-born striker, Akor Adams has officially moved to Sevilla in a transaction valued at approximately €7 million.

Akor Adams, 24, who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria left French side Montpellier HSC after signing a contract with the La Liga club that extends until 2029.

This transfer comes at a crucial time for Montpellier, who are facing the challenge of potentially dropping into Ligue 2, currently sitting second from the bottom of the table with 15 points.

They trail Stade Rennais, who are in the relegation playoff spot, by two points, and AS Saint-Étienne, who holds the last guaranteed top-flight position, by three points.

Adams’ departure coincides with speculation surrounding the future of Montpellier’s top scorer from the previous season with 11 goals, Téji Savanier, 33, who has attracted interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun.

Despite Montpellier’s current struggle, they have shown resilience by winning their last two league matches, which matches their total victories from the first 17 matches of the season.

In these recent fixtures, Adams was on the bench, as Jordanian Musa Al-Taamari, 27, contributed significantly to the team with a brace in the 2-1 victory against AS Monaco.

Recall that Adams joined Montpellier from Lillestrøm in August 2023 and made an impressive impact by scoring 15 goals in 15 appearances during the 2023 Norwegian top-flight season.