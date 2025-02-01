Iheanacho Has Many Offers, Free To Leave – Sevilla Coach Admits

Sevilla manager, Garcia Pimienta, has indicated that Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, can choose his next club.

Kelechi Iheanacho has received multiple offers from teams in England, Greece, France, and Turkey but has yet to settle for any.

Following a challenging six-month stint with Sevilla, where Iheanacho was unable to find the back of the net in nine league appearances, the club is open to facilitating either a loan or permanent transfer for the 28-year-old, who joined on a free transfer last summer.

Pimienta emphasized that Iheanacho can select the option that best suits him.

“He has many offers and is considering which is the best path forward. He has complete autonomy in his decision-making. Although he will be called up, he must choose what he feels is the right fit,” Pimienta stated at a press conference leading up to the team’s La Liga match against Getafe.

In other news, Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of securing Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

Sky Sports News reports that Unai Emery’s squad is interested in the England forward following the sale of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr.

Additionally, Aston Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, confirmed the club’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Marcos Asensio and Chelsea’s Joao Felix.

While Rashford has expressed a preference for a move to the renowned La Liga club Barcelona, the Spanish giants have not yet formalized any arrangements for a loan deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has announced that midfielder Dan Gore will join League One club Rotherham United on loan for the remainder of the season.

This marks Gore’s second senior loan spell, having previously played for Port Vale in the same division last season.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Red Devils in September 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace.

“Best of luck with the rest of the campaign, Dan!” read part of Manchester United’s statement.