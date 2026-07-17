Kelechi Iheanacho Relocates To Turkey

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has completed a move to Turkish side Bursaspor, signing a three-year contract with the newly promoted club.

The Green Crocodiles confirmed the transfer earlier today, July 17, with a short unveiling video shared across their social media platforms.

“Welcome to our family, Kelechi Iheanacho 💚🤍,” the club posted on 𝕏.

The 29-year-old arrives after leaving Scottish champions Celtic, where talks over a new contract failed to produce an agreement.

Iheanacho enjoyed a successful spell in Glasgow, playing a key role as Celtic completed a domestic double during the 2025/26 season. The Nigeria international scored crucial league goals against Dundee, Hibernian and Motherwell during the closing weeks of the campaign before finding the net again in the Scottish Cup final win over Dunfermline.

The former Leicester City forward finished his time at Celtic with nine goals and one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions under manager Martin O’Neill.

Bursaspor will be hoping Iheanacho’s experience can boost their ambitions after securing promotion to the Trendyol 1. Lig, Turkey’s second division, following an impressive campaign last season. The club are targeting an immediate return to the Turkish Super Lig and sees the Nigerian as a key addition to their attack.

Bursaspor, who are based in the northwestern city of Bursa, remain one of Turkey’s most recognised clubs. They stunned Turkish football by winning the Super Lig title in the 2009/10 season, becoming one of the few teams outside the country’s traditional powerhouses to lift the trophy. The club have also won the Turkish Cup once.