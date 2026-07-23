Iheanacho Reveals Why He Rejected Celtic To Join Bursaspor

Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed he was determined to join Turkish side Bursaspor, saying he instructed his agent to do everything possible to complete the move despite receiving a fresh contract offer from Celtic.

The 29-year-old Nigeria striker signed a one-year deal with the Scottish champions last September after leaving Sevilla following a loan spell at Middlesbrough.

Although Celtic allowed the deadline to activate a one-year extension to pass, manager Martin O’Neill later disclosed that the club still wanted to keep Iheanacho and had offered him a new contract.

Instead, the former Super Eagles forward completed a move to Bursaspor earlier in July as the Turkish club targets back-to-back promotions after winning the TFF Second League title last season.

Speaking in his first interview since the transfer, Iheanacho said the club’s long-term vision convinced him to make the switch.

“To be fair, Bursaspor is a big club in Turkey and I had heard that they had previously won the Turkish Super Lig,” Iheanacho said.

“When I heard about their project, that they wanted to climb up to the Super Lig and also play in Europe, I said that this is a big project and it’s very good for me to come and be involved and help the team.

“So I asked my agent to make sure he does everything possible to make sure I come to Bursaspor. My target is for us to go to the Super Lig.”

Iheanacho also pointed out the similarity between Bursaspor’s colours and those of Celtic.

“It’s the same green and white, to be fair. I don’t know if it’s deja vu, like they say in French,” he said.

“It’s the same shirt, but Celtic is a bit lighter green, Bursaspor is dark green. It’s a little bit different, but it’s all similar. It’s all good.”

Reports in Turkey claimed the Nigerian was offered £47,000 a week to sign for Bursaspor, but club president Enes Celik dismissed those figures. He said Iheanacho will earn £1.2 million a year, around £23,000 per week, and insisted the striker chose the club’s sporting project ahead of more lucrative offers elsewhere.

Reflecting on Iheanacho’s departure, Celtic boss Martin O’Neill admitted the transfer did not unfold as expected.

“There are two sides to every particular transfer as there is to every story,” O’Neill said.

“I thought we had a deal with him at the time, but seemingly that wasn’t the case and so he’s gone to pastures new.”