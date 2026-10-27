Iheanacho Injury Scare: Bursaspor Coach Reacts

Bursaspor head coach Mustafa Er is hopeful that Kelechi Iheanacho will recover in time for Saturday’s Turkish 1. Lig clash against Bandirmaspor after the Nigerian striker sustained an injury during Sunday’s 4-2 win over Keçiörengücü.

Iheanacho scored in the 50th minute to give Bursaspor a 3-2 lead before leaving the pitch in the 69th minute after receiving medical attention.

The substitution raised concerns about the forward’s fitness, but Er played down the injury scare, explaining that the club withdrew him as a precaution to avoid aggravating the problem.

“Kelechi has a little problem. We did not want to push too hard,” Er told Turkish outlet Bursahakimiyet. “He wanted to continue, but we did not want to risk it. We were already ahead 4-2, and we had the score.”

The 30-year-old continued his impressive scoring run with a fine individual effort, collecting the ball on the edge of the penalty area before dribbling into space and firing past the goalkeeper.

The goal extended his scoring streak to 12 consecutive league matches and took his tally to 16 goals and three assists in 12 appearances this season.

Lewis Baker and Brazilian midfielder Lincoln also contributed to the win. Lincoln scored and provided assists before receiving two quick yellow cards and being sent off in the 84th minute.

The result extended Bursaspor’s winning run to three matches, with the club recording four victories in their last five games. They moved to the top of the Turkish 1. Lig table with 28 points from 12 matches, ahead of Kayserispor.

Bursaspor will host Bandirmaspor on Saturday, with Er hoping Iheanacho will be available for selection.

The striker’s recovery will also be of interest to Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they prepare for next month’s double-header against Tanzania ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Naija News reports that Iheanacho recently returned to the national team during Nigeria’s 3-3 friendly draw against Russia, scoring the opening goal for head coach Eric Chelle’s side.