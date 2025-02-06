Sambi Lokonga Doesn’t Wish To Return To Arsenal After Loan Spell At Sevilla

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has made it clear that he does not wish to return to the Emirates Stadium, as he enjoys his current stint at La Liga club Sevilla.

Sambi Lokonga, who is currently on loan at Sevilla from Arsenal, is eager to make his move to the Spanish side a permanent one.

Since joining Arsenal from Belgian club Anderlecht in July 2021, Lokonga has faced a challenging journey. The 25-year-old made his debut for the Gunners against Brentford in August 2021 and has since featured in 39 matches for the team.

However, his time with Arsenal has been marked by multiple loan spells, including a significant period at Crystal Palace during the latter half of the 2022-2023 season. This was followed by a temporary move to Luton Town, where he continued to seek more playing time and development.

Now, at Sevilla, Lokonga has made a noticeable impact, providing two assists in 16 appearances across various competitions.

He has expressed his contentment with the club, stating in an interview with Mucho Deporte, “I feel very good. I’m growing. I feel better with each game. After leaving Anderlecht, Sevilla is the club where I feel very, very good.”

Despite his enthusiasm, Lokonga acknowledges that the decision to remain at Sevilla ultimately depends on several factors outside of his control. “I want to stay but it’s not just my decision. It’s early days and we’ll see each other at the end of the year,” he said.

The loan agreement that brought Lokonga to Sevilla includes an option for the club to sign him permanently, which adds an intriguing layer to his current situation and potential future with the Spanish side.

With each game, Sambi Lokonga aims to solidify his place and push for that permanent transfer, demonstrating his commitment to his development and happiness in La Liga.