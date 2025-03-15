Chidera Ejuke Supports Super Eagles To Defeat Rwanda, Zimbabwe Despite His Omission

Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke has expressed his unwavering support for the Super Eagles, predicting that the team will secure maximum points in their upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chidera Ejuke stated this after he was omitted from the Super Eagles squad ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ejuke was left out of the 23-man roster announced by head coach Eric Chelle earlier this week, a decision that has sparked conversations among fans and analysts alike.

The 27-year-old has been in exceptional form for Sevilla, showcasing his skills and resilience since returning from injury.

In a recent interview with Lacolina de Nervion, Ejuke emphasized his belief in the depth and quality of talent within the Nigerian squad.

He said, “Nigeria is rich in football talent, and I trust that the coach’s selections are made with great care and purpose.

“If I were given the chance to don the national jersey again, I would embrace the opportunity with immense pride. I’m rooting for the boys to excel, and I will definitely be cheering them on from afar. I am optimistic that they will achieve victory in both matches.”

The Super Eagles are set to clash with Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, March 21, before returning home to face Zimbabwe in Uyo just four days later. Fans are eagerly anticipating these fixtures as national pride and a place in the World Cup hang in the balance.