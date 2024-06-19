Arsenal Prepares €100 Million Bid For Victor Osimhen

Premier League club, Arsenal, is reportedly set to make a €100 million bid to acquire the services of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen has been one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, especially after helping Napoli win the Scudetto during the 2022-2023 season.

Even though his form dropped last season due to injuries and his one month with the Super Eagles during the 2023 AFCON, his suitors have not stopped making efforts for his signature.

Initially, Paris Saint Germain was looking like the most likely side to sign him because they were the only side willing to pay close to his release clause which is around €130 million.

Advertisement

But the 25-year-old Nigeria international prefers to play in the Premier League which gives Chelsea and Arsenal an advantage in the transfer race.

However, recent reports claimed that Chelsea are not pushing for his signature again due to the demands of Napoli as they are not willing to pay for his release clause.

Hence, Arsenal are now seen as the frontrunners and they are set to tempt Napoli with €100 million bid according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato. This is €30 million lower than Victor Osimhen’s release clause.

Advertisement

If Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, continues to insist that he wouldn’t accept a bid below Osimhen’s release clause, the new bid from the Gunners is expected to fail.

Arsenal are not likely to break their current transfer fee record of £105 million which they spent in acquiring the services of Declan Rice last summer. Hence, Victor Osimhen’s transfer saga is far from ending.