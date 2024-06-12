Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 12th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 12th June 2024

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to deliver a speech to Nigerians on the morning of Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in honour of Democracy Day at 7 am.

A statement released on Tuesday by the special adviser to the President on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the schedule and also directed television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks against citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, in a statement on Monday, confirmed the killing of about 20 people, including four police officers and two operatives of the state-owned Community Watch Corps, by some suspected bandits.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the attack occurred on Sunday at Gidan Tofa and Dan Nakwabo villages in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu described the latest attacks as grisly and sinister.

The President emphasized that more will be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

Tinubu also directed security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

The President condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Katsina State, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups contemplating violent protests on June 12, Democracy Day.

According to a statement released late Tuesday by the DSS Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the agency has credible intelligence indicating plans to incite violence and disrupt public order during the scheduled protests.

The DSS emphasized its commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining national security amidst potential unrest.

The security body highlighted that it would take necessary measures to prevent any activities that could threaten the peace and stability of the nation during the commemoration of Democracy Day.

Dr. Afunanya urged citizens to avoid participating in any acts of lawlessness and encouraged those with grievances to seek redress through legally established channels.

The DSS reiterated that it is fully prepared to collaborate with other security agencies to enforce law and order and protect lives and property during this period.

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has admonished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promote a democratic system where every citizen is free to voice their opinions without obstacles.

Jonathan stressed the need to put an end to ‘do or die’ politics in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the former leader voiced this opinion on Tuesday during a one-day event to celebrate 25 years of continuous democracy in Nigeria.

At the event held in the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, Jonathan elaborated that it is President Tinubu’s duty to ensure that the upcoming 25 years of democracy in Nigeria begin positively.

Jonathan contended that it’s imperative for the political elite and the governing class to set the standard through their own actions, showing that their rise to power was a result of the people’s choice.

He highlighted the importance of making sure that the benefits of democracy are accessible to every Nigerian, no matter their financial situation or social standing.

He pointed out that the image of political leaders’ children flaunting money at events is not the kind of democracy the people of Nigeria aspire to see.

A former Director of Currency Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ahmed Umar, revealed that the bank’s immediate past governor, Godwin Emefiele, printed his own design of the naira.

The ex-CBN director revealed this during his testimony at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court in Maitama.

He mentioned that the design features approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari differed from the ones Emefiele instructed to be printed.

Umar said, “The design approved by the President had a QR code, which the currency in circulation does not. The positioning of the portrait was on the right side, that printed by the CBN was on the left and the number scheme approved by the President is different from what the CBN produced.”

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has taken decisive action to address the alleged maltreatment of civilian workers at Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja.

Naija News reports that Lagbaja’s action follows the recent concerns raised by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN).

Recall that the civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence, who are part of the Joint Executive Council, earlier staged a protest to express their anger with the alleged brutalization of their members by soldiers.

The President of the Council, Didam Joel, stated that a civilian staff member of the ministry has been detained by military authorities for a month, despite not being a military personnel.

Joel further highlighted that an assistant director of the ministry, working at Command Secondary School in Lagos, was also subjected to brutalization without adherence to civil service rules.

In response to these concerns, the COAS expressed his unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of all personnel, including the civilian staff.

The Nigerian Army has acknowledged the crucial contribution of civilian employees in aiding its activities and daily management and thus commits to creating a constructive and respectful atmosphere for everyone.

Despite recognizing that there might be instances of confusion or lack of communication, Lagbaja mentioned that the current inquiry is focused on offering understanding and taking appropriate actions to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

The Senate, on Tuesday, announced a recess to enable lawmakers to participate in activities marking the 2024 Democracy Day and for the Senate’s end-of-session break.

The announcement was made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary session at the Red Chamber. The Senate is set to resume on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

This break coincides with the first anniversary of the 10th National Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

During the session, the Senate also passed the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) statutory budget for 2024, totalling N1.911 trillion, after considering the report from its committee on NDDC.

Presenting the report, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyoung (APC–Akwa Ibom South), chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, highlighted that the NDDC is proposing to borrow N1 trillion to fund the 2024 budget.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a scathing critique against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing it of foisting hardship on Nigerians and desecrating the democratic principles established by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

The opposition party asserts that the current socio-economic challenges faced by the populace are a direct result of the policies implemented by the APC.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the PDP spokesperson lamented that the situation in the country had deteriorated under the APC’s governance, leading to widespread discontent and anger among the citizens.

The party highlighted that the economic strategies and governance failures of the APC have not only stifled economic growth but have also significantly eroded the democratic gains made in past decades.

Furthermore, the PDP claims that the APC has failed to uphold the democratic legacies of Chief MKO Abiola, whose struggle for democracy remains a significant milestone in Nigeria’s history.

According to the PDP, the APC’s actions have betrayed the ideals of justice, fairness, and equity that Abiola championed until his death.

To mark this year’s Democracy Day, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, as a public holiday.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulated Nigerians on the celebration in a statement on Tuesday, as announced by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Aishetu Ndayako.

Tunji-Ojo encouraged Nigerians to uphold the principles of democratic governance, emphasizing President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to implementing constructive reforms aimed at revitalizing the nation’s economy and bolstering security.

The statement partly read, “As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity.

“The minister also called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that has been made, and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.”

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that the implementation of a higher tariff for band A customers has led to a decrease in electricity subsidy, reducing it from approximately ₦3 trillion to ₦1 trillion.

The Minister made this known on Tuesday in a statement during the public hearing on electricity rates in Abuja.

The public hearing was put together by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Power, Commerce, National Planning, and Delegated Legislation.

According to Adelabu, the government would have had to pay subsidies in the region of ₦3 trillion if the electricity tariff was not increased, but with the increased tariff, the government has devised a system for customers to cover the cost of subsidies in band A.

