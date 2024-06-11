[JUST IN] Democracy Day: FG Declares Wednesday Public Holiday

To mark this year’s Democracy Day, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, as a public holiday.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulated Nigerians on the celebration in a statement on Tuesday, as announced by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Aishetu Ndayako.

Tunji-Ojo encouraged Nigerians to uphold the principles of democratic governance, emphasizing President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to implementing constructive reforms aimed at revitalizing the nation’s economy and bolstering security.

The statement partly read, “As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity.

“The minister also called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that has been made, and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has unveiled a lineup of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Democracy Day, marking twenty-five years of continuous democratic governance in Nigeria.

The announcement was made in a notice issued by Abdulhakeem Adeoye, acting on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).