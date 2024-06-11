June 12: Nigerians Are Angry – PDP Tells Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a scathing critique against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing it of foisting hardship on Nigerians and desecrating the democratic principles established by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

The opposition party asserts that the current socio-economic challenges faced by the populace are a direct result of the policies implemented by the APC.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the PDP spokesperson lamented that the situation in the country had deteriorated under the APC’s governance, leading to widespread discontent and anger among the citizens.

The party highlighted that the economic strategies and governance failures of the APC have not only stifled economic growth but have also significantly eroded the democratic gains made in past decades.

Furthermore, the PDP claims that the APC has failed to uphold the democratic legacies of Chief MKO Abiola, whose struggle for democracy remains a significant milestone in Nigeria’s history.

According to the PDP, the APC’s actions have betrayed the ideals of justice, fairness, and equity that Abiola championed until his death.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day to “speak against the anti-democratic tendencies of the APC which is asphyxiating, inflicting hardship, trampling on the Will and rights of the citizens and seeking to foist a totalitarian system on our nation”.

“It is distressing that our nation is observing the Democracy Day under a system that relishes in brazen violation of the Constitution, election rigging, stifling and manipulation of opposition, muzzling of dissenting voices; undermining the judicial system and other democracy institutions in desperation to turn Nigeria into a one-Party State.

“More disquieting is that all the progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in entrenching democratic practice in Nigeria have been reversed by the APC administrations.”

The main opposition party said the recent opening of the N21 billion luxury mansion for Vice President Kashim Shettima by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “in a country of collapsing infrastructure; with over 40% unemployment rate; where millions of citizens are literally starving; and where our schools and hospitals lack the basic operation equipment and tools is only a glimpse into the insensitivity, arrogance, impunity and reckless misdirection of resources that pervade the APC administrations.

“Our Party urges President Tinubu to use the occasion of Democracy Day to have a deep reflection on the state of the nation under his watch, especially given the growing public agitation over hunger and high cost of living in the country.

“The PDP again reminds President Tinubu that there is destitution in the land and that the reaction of a hungry people is better imagined. Mr. President should, in keeping with democratic tenets, listen to Nigerians and review policies that are suffocating life in the country.”

PDP said democracy is about the supremacy of the Will of the people, the Rule of Law and the pursuit of the security and wellbeing of citizens, but such ideals have “been completely violated by the APC administrations which leaders have no respect for public opinion but delight in burdening the people through multiple taxes and looting of treasury to finance their luxury appetite while subjecting other Nigerians to a life of fear, uncertainty, despondency and abject poverty.

“It is saddening that instead of celebrating freedom and good governance; the very of essence of democracy which Chief MKO Abiola stood for; Nigerians are in anguish over the exploitive, ill-implemented anti-people policies and programmes of the APC which has weaponized poverty in the country.

“The increase in fuel price and hike in electricity tariff with no corresponding tangible policy or programme directed towards the welfare of the people further show the anti-people stance of the APC administrations.” the statement said.