Breaking: President Tinubu Delivers Democracy Day Speech Tomorrow

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to deliver a speech to Nigerians on the morning of Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in honour of Democracy Day at 7 am.

A statement released on Tuesday by the presidency confirmed the schedule and also directed television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

Details later…

