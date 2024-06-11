June 12: ‘Do Or Die Politics In Nigeria Must Stop’ – Jonathan Tells Tinubu

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has admonished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promote a democratic system where every citizen is free to voice their opinions without obstacles.

Jonathan stressed the need to put an end to ‘do or die’ politics in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the former leader voiced this opinion on Tuesday during a one-day event to celebrate 25 years of continuous democracy in Nigeria.

At the event held in the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, Jonathan elaborated that it is President Tinubu’s duty to ensure that the upcoming 25 years of democracy in Nigeria begin positively.

“Together, let us build a Nigeria where every citizen has a voice, where opportunities abound, where the promise of a better tomorrow is not just a dream.

“We must not hand over to our children a democracy built on politics of region or religion.

“The National Assembly can also look at models that will suit us. We must address the factors that give rise to this Do or Die politics. It is inimical to consolidating democracy,” he said.

The former president added: “So for the honourable Vice President, we are hoping that you build more infrastructure for us, improve the quality of education, facilities, etc.

“One key thing also is that, for the next twenty-five years, you will need to build a democracy that will reduce friction.

“The number of litigations that follow every round of election in Nigeria is very disruptive. If we must have a solid and enduring democracy, this practice needs to be diluted, and I know you and President Bola Tinubu, who was a key actor in the June 12 crisis, will have the capacity to navigate through that process.”

Jonathan contended that it’s imperative for the political elite and the governing class to set the standard through their own actions, showing that their rise to power was a result of the people’s choice.

He highlighted the importance of making sure that the benefits of democracy are accessible to every Nigerian, no matter their financial situation or social standing.

He pointed out that the image of political leaders’ children flaunting money at events is not the kind of democracy the people of Nigeria aspire to see.

He expressed concern over the prevailing scenario where the victors in elections amass all the wealth, which he believes is detrimental to Nigeria and breeds hostility.

Dr. Jonathan, who was the host of the gathering attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, among others, stressed the necessity of developing a democratic model that is more inclusive and strengthens community ties.

He observed that the competitive approach to politics, where one person’s gain is another’s loss, does not promote fairness in governance.

“If a political party, for example, gets 30% of votes during an election, either national or sub-national level, the party should have something to go home with,” Jonathan added.