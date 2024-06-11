COAS Directs Investigation Into Alleged Brutalisation Of Civilian Workers By Soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has taken decisive action to address the alleged maltreatment of civilian workers at Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja.

Naija News reports that Lagbaja’s action follows the recent concerns raised by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN).

Recall that the civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence, who are part of the Joint Executive Council, earlier staged a protest to express their anger with the alleged brutalization of their members by soldiers.

The President of the Council, Didam Joel, stated that a civilian staff member of the ministry has been detained by military authorities for a month, despite not being a military personnel.

Joel further highlighted that an assistant director of the ministry, working at Command Secondary School in Lagos, was also subjected to brutalization without adherence to civil service rules.

In response to these concerns, the COAS expressed his unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of all personnel, including the civilian staff.

“He has directed the Provost Marshal (Army) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the unfortunate incident at the Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, Lagos. The investigation will comprehensively address all allegations raised by the ASCSN, with a focus on ensuring accountability and justice for all parties involved,” reads the statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Army has acknowledged the crucial contribution of civilian employees in aiding its activities and daily management and thus commits to creating a constructive and respectful atmosphere for everyone.

Despite recognizing that there might be instances of confusion or lack of communication, Lagbaja mentioned that the current inquiry is focused on offering understanding and taking appropriate actions to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

“The NA is committed to upholding the rule of law and respect for the rights of all its employees, including the fundamental rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

“Currently, the NA is actively engaging with the Ministry of Defence and the ASCSN to address any outstanding issues and promote a cordial working relationship and industrial harmony. The NA strongly believes that open communication and collaboration are key to resolving challenges, and is fully committed to maintaining these principles,” the statement added.

As the investigation progresses, the NA urged all parties to refrain from making premature judgments or spreading misinformation.

“Trust in the process is essential, and the NA is confident that the investigation will provide a clear and accurate understanding of the situation to facilitate appropriate and fair actions. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all stakeholders, as we diligently work to address these concerns,” the statement added.