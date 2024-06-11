NASS Begins Recess, To Resume July 2

The Senate, on Tuesday, announced a recess to enable lawmakers to participate in activities marking the 2024 Democracy Day and for the Senate’s end-of-session break.

The announcement was made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary session at the Red Chamber. The Senate is set to resume on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

This break coincides with the first anniversary of the 10th National Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

During the session, the Senate also passed the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) statutory budget for 2024, totalling N1.911 trillion, after considering the report from its committee on NDDC.

Presenting the report, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyoung (APC–Akwa Ibom South), chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, highlighted that the NDDC is proposing to borrow N1 trillion to fund the 2024 budget.

However, this proposal was met with criticism from other senators who raised concerns over the due process of the proposed borrowing.

They advised the commission to collaborate with the Debt Management Office and adhere to the Fiscal Responsibility Act concerning loan approvals.

The approved budget breakdown includes ₦38.545 billion for personnel costs, ₦29.246 billion for overhead costs, and ₦8.785 billion for internal capital. Additionally, the budget anticipates ₦324 billion from the federal government’s contribution and ₦25 billion from the Ecological Fund.

The Senate urged the NDDC to ensure strict compliance with relevant regulatory guidelines to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of the funds.