Tinubu Reacts To Katsina Attack, Issues Directive To Security Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks against citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, in a statement on Monday, confirmed the killing of about 20 people, including four police officers and two operatives of the state-owned Community Watch Corps, by some suspected bandits.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the attack occurred on Sunday at Gidan Tofa and Dan Nakwabo villages in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu described the latest attacks as grisly and sinister.

The President emphasized that more will be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

Tinubu also directed security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

The President condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Katsina State, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.