Hansi Flick Reveals Why He Agreed To Coach FC Barcelona

The newly appointed manager of FC Barcelona, Hansi Flick, has revealed that one of the reasons why he joined the Spanish giants is because he and the club share the same version.

Hansi Flick who spent most of his football career in Germany started his managerial career at Victoria Bammental in 1996. He went on to coach TSG Hoffenheim, and then his former club, Bayern Munich between 2019 and 2021.

Flick was very successful at Bayern Munich where he recorded an 83 per cent winning rate in all competitions and helped Bayern average 3.0 goals per game.

The 59-year-old German tactician also helped Bayern Munich to win their second treble in history including the UEFA Champions League and the Bundesliga.

Despite the successes he recorded at the German Bundesliga giants, he decided to abandon the side for the German national team job where he recorded little or no success.

Recall that Hansi Flick’s abysmal reign with Germany’s national team which peaked at crashing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage, forced the German FA to sack him in 2023 as he couldn’t return the side to winning ways.

But FC Barcelona who lost the Spanish La Liga title with a ten-point gap from first-placed Real Madrid, believes the German has all it takes to positively impact the side next season.

Hansi Flick has put pen to paper for a two-year deal which is expected to keep him at Camp Nou until 30 June 2026.

After sealing the deal, Flick said: “We share the same vision, possession and quality football.

“Barça has La Masia, one of the best academies in the world.”

