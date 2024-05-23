Hansi Flick Set To Join Barcelona As They Gain Interest In Ademola Lookman

Former Bayern Munich coach, Hansi Flick is on the verge of becoming the head coach of FC Barcelona.

Earlier this week, Hansi Flick travelled to London, England to meet with the sporting director of FC Barcelona, Deco and Sports Commission member Bojan Krkic.

After the meeting, Flick and the Spanish giants reportedly agreed on a deal which will see the German tactician replace the departing Xavi Hernandez this summer.

A report by Spanish publication, AS, claimed that Hansi Flick was at the meeting with his agent, Pini Zahavi.

Reports in Spain claimed that the parties involved in the discussion had already agreed on the terms of the deal in principle. The purported agreement will see Flick stay at Barcelona for two seasons.

Meanwhile, there are reports that FC Barcelona sent scouts to watch the Europa League final between Italian Serie A club, Atalanta and German Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen.

Spanish outlet Sports claimed that Barcelona directors, Deco and Krkic were at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to watch the game.

The report claimed that the directors were impressed with the performance of Super Eagles’ forward, Ademola Lookman who scored the three goals that won Atalanta the Europa League.

Following the outstanding performance of the 26-year-old, the Barca directors are said to be considering making a move for the €30 million-valued-winger this summer.

Lookman who has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 43 games this season has two more years in his contract with Atalanta.

