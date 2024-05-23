Ademola Lookman Celebrates Europa League Win With Parents As He Hails Atalanta [Video]

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman, has described the 2023-2024 Europa League final between his club, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen on May 22, as “one of the best nights” of his life.

2024 has already presented Ademola Lookman with a series of heartbreaking moments as he lost two major finals in the last three months before the Europa League final.

Recall that Lookman was a prominent member of the Super Eagles that lost the 2023 AFCON final against Ivory Coast on February 11, 2024.

Earlier this month, Lookman wasn’t fit enough to help Atalanta against Juventus in the Copa Italia final as they lost the title to Juve.

Interestingly for him, Lookman who is currently enjoying the best season of his career, took it upon himself to land Atalanta their first Europa League trophy. He scored three fantastic goals to break the hearts of his countrymen, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen.

After receiving the match ball for his hat-trick, Ademola Lookman’s Nigerian parents were seen in a video shared by the Europa League’s official Instagram page, hugging and celebrating with their England-born footballer.

In an interview with TNT Sports after the triumph, Ademola Lookman said: “One of the best nights of my life.

“Amazing performance from the team, we did it, we did it, we did it! I don’t have much else to say but yeah fantastic.

“They do always say third time lucky, so yeah it is for us today [winning a final at the third attempt this season]. I’m just happy we won. We won today so yes very pleased.”

