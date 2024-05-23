Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen Fail To Get Italy’s Awards Nomination

Despite leading Atalanta’s charge for the first European title in their history, Ademola Lookman wasn’t deemed good enough to be shortlisted for Italy’s football federation yearly awards.

Ademola Lookman carried Atalanta in the Europa League, especially in the final of the competition where he scored a hat-trick to help the team win the title over the then-unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, May 22.

In the Europa League alone, the 26-year-old Nigeria international scored a total of five goals and provided one assist in 11 matches. He won the man of the match and match ball after the final in Dublin, Ireland.

In the Serie A, Lookman scored 9 goals and provided 6 assists in 29 games. The performance only helped Atalanta to remain in the 5th spot on the league table with two games to go.

Recall that Lookman also helped Atalanta to reach the Copa Italia final which they lost to Juventus. But all these are not enough parameters to earn him a nomination for Italy’s end-of-the-season awards.

The same reality befell his countryman, Victor Osimhen who has been struggling with Napoli in most parts of the season due to fitness issues.

Despite his fitness issues, the 25-year-old striker scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 24 games. He scored two goals in 6 Champions League games for the former Italian champions.

Unfortunately for him, that performance wasn’t good enough to land him a nomination in Italy’s end-of-the-season award contrary to last season when he was nominated for the award and also won the league’s best striker award.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, Paulo Dybala of Roma and Juventus leading goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic have been nominated for the best striker of the season award. The winner of Serie A MVP will be announced without a shortlist on May 24.