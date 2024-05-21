Victor Osimhen Can Help Arsenal Win EPL – Ex-Arsenal Player Says

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Petit believes that a lack of a player like Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen is hindering the club’s chances of winning the Premier League.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League after winning it in style in the 2003-2004 season. In the said season, they won the league without recording any defeats.

In the last two seasons, they have come very close to winning it, but they often finished second, behind Manchester City on both occasions. In the just concluded 2023-2024 season, the Gunners lost the title with just two points behind the winners.

In the just concluded race, coach Mikel Arteta used mostly false nines to execute his league games, especially Kai Havertz who is known to be an attacking midfielder.

Advertisement

Gabriel Jesus and other forwards at the club performed below expectation, yet, Arsenal were one of the highest-scoring sides during the campaign as goals came from virtually all parts of the pitch.

Petit believes the Gunners need a striker that can score 30 or more goals per season and Victor Osimhen possesses the quality to make that happen.

“I think Arsenal need a 30-goal striker to finally win the Premier League, and that man could be Victor Osimhen, who has been amazing with Lille and then Napoli,” Petit told Boylesports.

Advertisement

“His dream is to come to England and he could be brilliant here. He’s physically so strong and is an out-and-out number nine, so he’d be my first choice.”

Note that Napoli are open to selling Victor Osimhen to any of his suitors who can pay between €120 to €130 million for the services of the 25-year-old Nigeria international.

Apart from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint Germain are reportedly interested in his services this summer.

Advertisement