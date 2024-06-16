He Should Be Banned From Playing For The National Team – Ex-Super Eagles Star Blasts Osimhen

Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has slammed Victor Osimhen’s social media rant as “irresponsible” and called for him to be expelled from the national team.

Naija News recall that Osimhen criticized Finidi George in an Instagram live video on Saturday, just before George stepped down as Super Eagles head coach.

Finidi, who was unveiled in May, encountered challenges in managing the national team, drawing with South Africa in Uyo, and losing 2-1 to Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, after missing both of Nigeria’s games, Osimhen, in the video, stated that Finidi lost his respect by not allowing him to stay with the team in camp before the qualifiers, among other reasons.

After Osimhen’s public outburst, former Nigerian international Peterside voiced his disappointment with the Napoli star and called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to take action to prevent similar actions in the future.

He emphasized the need for Osimhen to act responsibly and called on him to publicly apologize to former footballers, the NFF, Finidi, and all Nigerians.

The former Super Eagles shot-stopper stressed the importance of maintaining respect and sanity in Nigerian football, highlighting the sacredness of the national team jersey and the respect owed to former players.

Peterside said, “I think action should be taken, or he should be banned from playing for the national team. If we allow this kind of thing to continue, it would not augur well for Nigeria. The men who have served and given everything to our great country. So sanity must be brought to our football.

“He (Osimhen) needs to come outside and apologize for the things he said to Finidi, Peterside said on social media.

“Finidi George is a legend, You don’t just widen your mouth and say things that are unpalatable. If you have issues with the man, pick up your phone and call him. That’s what responsible people do.

“Osimhen has just shown a bit of irresponsibility, and that’s unexpected. I think the NFF should call Osimhen and ask him to apologize. He has to apologize for saying things.”

“Our national team is sacred; days when we wore the jersey, we respected it, and people that went before us. He’s not the first, and neither would he be the last. He should come out openly and apologize openly to former footballers, NFF, Finidi, and Nigerians.”