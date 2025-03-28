Chippa United To Cash In On Stanley Nwabali, Galatasaray Sweating Over Osimhen

South African Premier League club, Chippa United are poised to capitalize on the potential transfer of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Stanley Nwabali joined Chippa United three years ago from Katsina United, a team in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

Since his arrival, the 28-year-old has emerged as one of the elite goalkeepers in South Africa’s top division, showcasing remarkable skills and consistency that have earned him recognition.

His impressive performances, particularly during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Côte d’Ivoire, garnered attention from clubs, leading to speculation about a move away from Chippa United last summer. However, Nwabali opted to remain with the club, signing a lucrative three-year contract extension and assuming the role of captain for the Chilli Boys.

As reported by the South African sports website, Kickoff, Chippa United are now preparing to entertain offers for Nwabali at the end of the current season.

The club’s management believes that selling their star goalkeeper will provide the necessary funds to strengthen the squad with new talent. Furthermore, they have reportedly identified two potential replacements who are poised to step in should Nwabali depart.

In a separate development, Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen is working diligently to recover in time for Galatasaray’s highly anticipated Istanbul derby against perennial rivals Besiktas.

Osimhen sustained a muscle injury that forced him out of the Nigeria national team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Galatasaray will face Besiktas at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul this Saturday, and Osimhen’s presence will be crucial for the Yellow and Reds, who are currently enjoying a remarkable season.

On loan from Serie A club Napoli, the 26-year-old has been in scintillating form, netting 20 goals in just 22 league appearances. His remarkable streak includes eight goals in the last five league games, significantly contributing to Galatasaray’s success.

Galatasaray have a strong recent track record against Besiktas, having secured victories in their last three encounters. As it stands, Galatasaray leads the league standings with an impressive 71 points from 27 matches, holding a significant 27-point advantage over fourth-placed Besiktas, illustrating their dominance in the league this season.