Nagelsmann Set To Replace Flick As Germany’s National Team Coach

Former Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann, may the the next coach for Germany’s national men’s football team.

Germany’s former coach, Hanso Flick, was sacked last week after embarrassing results for the country, Naija News reports.

Flick became the first Germany coach in history to be dismissed from his post after his side slipped to a 4-1 friendly loss against Japan earlier in September.

Flick’s men also failed to get out of the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar last year. More woes happened as Germany lost four of their six matches since then, even as they prepare to host Euro 2024.

Reports emerging on Tuesday, however, revealed that 36-year-old Nagelsmann, who has been out of work since his fallout with Bayern Munich, is on the verge of being appointed coach of the German team.

If things work out well, Nagelsmann will take the reins for the European Championship next year, which is being hosted in Germany, the Bild Daily noted in a report on Tuesday.

Nagelsmann had succeeded Flick in the dugout at the perennial German champions. He was seen as a rising star after impressive spells as coach of German sides Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann’s name was mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of top club vacancies over the summer, being linked with English sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Naija News understands.