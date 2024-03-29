Complete Fixtures, Kick Off Time For Euro 2024

Advertisement

The UEFA European Championship, Euro 2024, will commence in Munich, Germany, on June 14, and the final will take place in Berlin on July 14.

All the matches in the Euro 2024 will take place across 10 world-class stadiums in Germany.

The first game in the Euro 2024 will take place between the hosts, Germany and Scotland at the 71,000-seating capacity Olympiastadion Berlin.

When will the group stage of the Euro 2024 start and end?

The Euro 2024 group stage will start on June 14 and end on June 26. There will be a break from June 27 to June 28 that will launch in the knockout stage.

Below is the breakdown of the group stage fixtures and kick-off time:

14 June

Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 21:00)

15 June

A: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15:00)

B: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 18:00)

B: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 21:00)

16 June

D: Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 15:00)

C: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 18:00)

C: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

17 June

E: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, 15:00)

E: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 18:00)

D: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

18 June

F: Türkiye vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18:00)

F: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 21:00)

9 June

B: Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, 15:00)

A: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 18:00)

A: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, 21:00)

20 June

C: Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, 15:00)

C: Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, 18:00)

B: Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

21 June

E: Slovakia vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 15:00)

D: Poland vs Austria (Berlin, 18:00)

D: Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, 21:00)

22 June

F: Georgia vs Czechia (Hamburg, 15:00)

F: Türkiye vs Portugal (Dortmund, 18:00)

E: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, 21:00)

23 June

A: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, 21:00)

A: Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 21:00)

24 June

B: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, 21:00)

B: Albania vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

25 June

D: Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, 18:00)

D: France vs Poland (Dortmund, 18:00)

C: England vs Slovenia (Cologne, 21:00)

C: Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, 21:00)

26 June

E: Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, 18:00)

E: Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 18:00)

F: Czechia vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 21:00)

F: Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

When Will the Euro 2024 round of 16 start and end?

The Euro 2024 round of 16 will start on June 29 and end on July 2. Afterward, there will be a break from July 3 to July 4.

Below is the breakdown of the round of 16 fixtures:

29 June

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 18:00)

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 21:00)

30 June

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 18:00)

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 21:00)

1 July

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 18:00)

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 21:00)

2 July

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 18:00)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig), 21:00)

When will the quarter-final stage start and end?

The quarter-final stage of Euro 2024 will start on July 5 and end on July 6. There will be a break from July 7 to July 8. Below is the breakdown:

5 July

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, 18:00)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, 21:00)

6 July

48 W40 vs W38 (Düsseldorf, 18:00)

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, 21:00)

When will the semi-finals start and end?

The semi-finals will start on July 9 and end on July 10: there will be a rest day from July 11 to 13 before the final.

9 July

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, 21:00)

10 July

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 21:00)

The Euro 2024 Final fixture and kick-off time:

14 July

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 21:00)