Tradesafe FC Abandon Nigeria National League After 17 Games

The Nigeria National League (NNL) has lost one of its professional clubs, Tradesafe FC, midway to the end of the 2023-20224 season.

Tradesafe FC has confirmed that they have withdrawn from the Nigeria National League without stating the specific reason for their decision.

However, according to a statement on their official X page, they had to leave the second-tier league due to uncontrollable circumstances.

A statement from the club read, “The decision to opt out of the league weighed heavily on the hearts of everyone involved, as dreams of glory were dashed in the face of adversity.

“Nevertheless, Tradesafe FC remains resolute in its determination to bounce back stronger next season.”

Tradesafe FC gained promotion to the Nigeria National League ahead of the 2023-2024 season and was seen as another Lagos-based club that could shake club football in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, the Agege side couldn’t cope with the demand to play in the Nigerian second-tier league. Tradesafe FC are currently bottom (11th) of the NNL Southern Conference B table after recording 3 wins, four draws, and 10 defeats in 17 league games.

Though there is no official reason for the club’s decision to exit the league, there are speculations that the management was unable to meet the financial needs of the team.

Amidst that, the club is most likely to be relegated to the third tier of club football in Nigeria this season.