English Premier League Clubs Agree On Semi-Automated Offside Technology

English Premier League clubs have agreed to use semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) during the 2024-2025 season.

The Premier League clubs agreed to use SAOT at a meeting of all the elite clubs on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The technology can cut the average length of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for offside by 30 seconds. It is expected to be fully implemented across the league in September or November 2024.

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters,” a statement from the Premier League reads.

Note that the UEFA Champions League and the Italian Serie A have already implemented the use of Semi-automated offside technology. A similar technology was used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The match balls used for the tournament had chips embedded in them to monitor offside movement.

The SAOT which was used during the Women’s World Cup in 2023 and the last FIFA Club World Cup is expected to be used during the European Championship in Germany this summer.

The Premier League decided to implement the SAOT next season to minimize the time wastage and erroneous calls connected with the VAR which depends on the Hawk-Eye technology.

The Hawk-Eye technology is being criticized for its delays in reaching a decision, erroneous calls, and featuring no replays for the fans in the stadium.

How does the Semi-Automated Offside Technology work?

A Sky Sports report explains: “The system typically requires 12 cameras inside a stadium which track the ball and 29 data points on each player. Not all systems require a chip in the ball.

“Decisions could be made in seconds and on average decisions are expected to be made 30 seconds quicker.

“3D automated images will be shown on giant screens at stadiums.

“The current system used by VAR will be used as back-up when semi-automated technology is not working, for instance when multiple bodies are obscuring the cameras.”