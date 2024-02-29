Justin Njinmah: German Bundesliga 12th Fastest Player May Play For Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the German FA are reportedly monitoring the development of Justin Njinmah.

Justin Njinmah was born and raised in Germany by a Nigerian father which means that he is entitled to playing for both countries.

Njinmah started his professional football career at Werder Bremen on January 5, 2022. He spent the 2022-2023 season on loan at Borussia Dortmund second team.

After the not-too-productive loan spell, the 23-year-old right-winger returned to Werder Bremen on June 30, 2023.

Since then, he has made 21 appearances in the German Bundesliga, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Reports in Germany claimed that Justin Njinmah is currently the fastest player at Werder Bremen, and the 12th fastest player in the Bundesliga.

Earlier this season, Njinmah clocked a top speed of 35.53 kilometers per hour, a development that has attracted more attention to him, especially from the German and Nigeria FAs.

In an interview with German publication, Bild, Justin Njinmah acknowledged that he is aware of reports claiming that the two national teams are monitoring him.

“Nick Woltemade showed me in the dressing room that that was in the article,” he told Bild.

“When you hear that you’re on the national team’s list and they notice you, it motivates every player to keep going and get even better.

“If you continue to accelerate now, it might not be as far off as you always imagined.”