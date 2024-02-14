NFF Explains Why Alex Iwobi Doesn’t Deserve Hate From Nigerians

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has explained why a player like Alex Iwobi doesn’t deserve to be trolled on the Internet.

Alex Iwobi was one of the most trolled Super Eagles players after the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast in which the Nigerian side finished second after losing 2-1 in the final.

After the tournament, some Nigerian football enthusiasts stormed his Instagram page to troll him forcing the Fulham midfielder to delete all his contents on Instagram.

Since then, celebrities and well-meaning Nigerians have taken to social media to support the player as they continue to urge the trolls to stop trolling him.

In line with that, the NFF issued a statement to remind most football enthusiasts that the 27-year-old forward is one of the most capped Nigerian players in history.

The NFF also used the statement to remind Nigerian football fans how Alex Iwobi helped the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The statement reads: “Alex Iwobi does not deserve these attacks. He has a record of utmost dedication to duty and a remarkable attitude of giving his all on international duty. We cannot suddenly forget the great moments he has made on duty for Nigeria, like scoring that goal against Zambia in Uyo that qualified Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“We are talking about someone who is actually the seventh most-capped Nigerian footballer in history. With 76 caps, Alex Iwobi has nothing to prove to anyone about his patriotic fervour and dedication to duty for Nigeria. Please let us show him love and not hatred.”