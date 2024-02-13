‘Alex Iwobi Considering International Retirement Due To Cyberbullying’

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi is reportedly considering retiring from the national team due to the cyberbullying he has been a victim of since the 2023 AFCON ended in Ivory Coast.

Alex Iwobi, 27, was one of the main players in the Super Eagles’ AFCON squad, as he played in all seven games the team played at the tournament.

In the final of the tournament between the Super Eagles and the hosts, Ivory Coast, Alex Iwobi struggled to coordinate the midfield and to distribute accurate passes as the Nigerian side made just a shot on target and had just about 37 percent of the ball possession.

At the end of the disappointing encounter, Nigeria lost 2-1 as Ivory Coast won their third AFCON title in their history.

Afterwards, some Nigerians stormed Alex Iwobi’s Instagram page and lambasted him for his poor work rate. The cyberbullying forced him to delete almost every of his content on Instagram.

Recall that the former Arsenal player suffered the same fate after the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. He was heavily bullied when he received a red card minutes after he was introduced into a round of 16 game between Nigeria and Tunisia.

The fact that Nigeria finished the game with a man down, the Super Eagles who were seen as one of the favorites to win the tournament, crashed out in the round of 16.

In reaction to the defeat, most fans of the Super Eagles stormed the Instagram page of Iwobi to bully him for allegedly contributing to the team’s early exit from the 2021 AFCON.

A report by the Daily Post claimed that Alex Iwobi is “actively considering” his retirement from the national team due to the incessant cyberbullying he is often subjected to after major tournaments.