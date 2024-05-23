Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 23rd May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 23rd May 2024

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, May 23, depart Abuja for N’Djamena, the Republic of Chad, to attend the inauguration of President Mahamat Déby.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngelale said President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and will return after the ceremony.

Naija News reports that the inauguration of President Déby follows his declaration as the winner of the country’s presidential election earlier this month and subsequent affirmation by the Constitutional Court of Chad.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all existing Bureau de Change operators in Nigeria to re-apply for new licences.

The directive was issued in a circular on Wednesday signed by the CBN Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna B. Mustafa.

The circular outlines new regulatory and supervisory guidelines for the operations of Bureau de Change in Nigeria.

The CBN ordered all existing BDCs to re-apply for a new license according to any of the tier or license category of their choice as provided in the guidelines.

The apex bank also said the BDCs must meet the minimum capital requirements for the license category applied for within six (6) months from the effective date of the guidelines.

In the case of applicants for new BDC licenses, they are required to meet the conditions for the grant of license in accordance with the tier or category of BDC chosen as stipulated in the guidelines.

The circular, directed to all Bureau De Change operators and stakeholders in the financial services industry, stated that the fresh directive is part of reforms to reposition the BDC sub-sector to play its envisioned role in the foreign exchange market in Nigeria.

The Defence Headquarters has asked the governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda to provide evidence supporting his claims that the military is aiding and abetting terrorism activities in the state.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba said this via a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buba claimed that the governor made the allegation when he granted an interview on Channels television programme, ‘Politics Today’ on April 5.

The major general insisted that the army has zero tolerance for any form of criminality and indiscipline.

According to him, the military is subservient to all elected government representatives and therefore regards the relationship with the utmost respect.

The federal government on Wednesday, made a fresh offer to organized labour regarding the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Naija News understands the government increased its offer from ₦54,000 to ₦57,000 in the ongoing discussions by the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Federal Government team at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage meeting held in Abuja, took a break to consult and deliberate on a new offer to make after Organised Labour shifted ground in the negotiation.

This occurred after the Organised Labour at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage meeting, reduced its demand from ₦615,000 to ₦500,000.

The labour leaders reduced their demands to ensure a speedy conclusion of the negotiation on a new national minimum wage.

A source privy to discussions at the meeting revealed that the government team complained of non-availability of fund and the inability of the private sector to pay the amount proposed by the labour.

However, after the break it took to consult, the government team added N3,000 to its earlier offer, according to sources quoted by Vanguard, thereby, upping its offer to ₦57,000 from the initial ₦54,000 it presented during last week’s meeting.

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ekom Ayambem has been impeached.

He was impeached on Wednesday by 17 members of the house over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

The impeachment motion was moved by Hon. Effiom Ekarika representing Calabar South 1 Constituency and seconded by Hon. Omang Charles Omang representing Bekwarra State Constituency.

Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem was elected Speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly in June 2023.

The federal government has prohibited the display of money ritual scenes and the glamorizing of vices in Nollywood movies.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, at a National Stakeholders Engagement on Smoke-Free Nollywood held in Enugu State.

He said money ritual, ritual killing, tobacco, tobacco products, nicotine product promotion and glamorisation display in movies, musical videos and skits have been prohibited while efforts are ongoing to sensitize stakeholders on the new development.

Speaking at the event organized by the NFVCB and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Husseini stressed the need to take bold and ambitious actions to protect viewers and other stakeholders.

The Peter Obi Media Team has debunked reports claiming that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi endorsed the LP’s National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure.

The media team disclosed that Obi’s visit to the party’s National Headquarters and his meeting with Abure, on Tuesday, were part of efforts to reconcile feuding leaders.

According to a statement by Obi’s Chief Spokesman, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, in Abuja on Wednesday, the former Anambra governor also paid similar visits to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (Political Arm) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Yunusa explained that Obi was simply interested in carrying everyone along and was not endorsing anyone’s interest.

Organised Labour has reduced its demand for a new National Minimum Wage from N615,000 to N500,000.

Naija News gathered that the labour unions made the new demand at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

A source at the meeting told Vanguard that the labour leaders reduced their demands so as to ensure a speedy conclusion of negotiation on new national minimum wage.

He also revealed that the government team is adamant about the N54,000 offer, complaining of non-availability of fund and the inability of the private sector to pay.

The source added that the private sector has made an additional N3,000 taking up its offer to N57,000 from the initial N54,000.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office will be marked without any fanfare.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office will be a low-key celebration.

Naija News reports that the Minister disclosed this on Wednesday during a World Press conference to commence “Ministerial Sectoral Updates” as part of the activities to mark President Tinubu’s one year in office.

During the conference, Idris stressed that the low-key celebration was a conscious decision made in light of current national circumstances, highlighting the administration’s attentiveness to the nation’s difficulties.

According to the Minister of Information, the government is committed to educating the public about its policies and accomplishments.

The Senate has said that if suspended Senator Abdul Ningi wants his suspension reversed, he has the right to put it forward before the lawmakers for consideration.

They, however, stated that if Ningi fails to make any move the matter would be put behind the Upper Chamber.

Recall that the Senate on 12th March, 2024 suspended Senator Ningi for three months over allegations that the 2024 budget was padded with N3.7 trillion.

Following his suspension, Ningi through his lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) gave the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio a seven-day ultimatum to lift the suspension placed on him.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South disclosed that the suspension of Senator Ningi has been addressed by the Senate.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.