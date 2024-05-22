Breaking: Cross River Assembly Speaker, Elvert Ayambem Impeached

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ekom Ayambem has been impeached.

He was impeached on Wednesday by 17 members of the house over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

The impeachment motion was moved by Hon. Effiom Ekarika representing Calabar South 1 Constituency and seconded by Hon. Omang Charles Omang representing Bekwarra State Constituency.

Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem was elected Speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly in June 2023.

Advertisement

Ayambem represents Ikom 2 State Constituency in the Houses of Assembly.