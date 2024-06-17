Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 17th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 17th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The Presidency, on Sunday, insisted that the N250,000 minimum wage clamour by Organised Labour is unsustainable, warning that the Federal Government cannot channeled all its resources to meet such a demand. The warning comes two days after the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria raised concerns over the N62,000 being proposed by the FG.

Vanguard: The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, monetary policies may have whetted the appetite of Foreign Portfolio Investors, FPIs, as fresh inflows amounting to N120.8 billion came into the market in April 2024, recording a fourth consecutive month-on-month rise this year.

The Nation: An atmosphere of tranquillity pervaded the country yesterday as Muslims marked Eid-al-Adha, the Islamic festival symbolising sacrifice and ultimate faith in the Almighty Allah. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, patriotism and sacrifice, particularly in this period of economic challenges.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Sunday said Nigeria needs sacrificing citizens to fulfil the dreams of its founding fathers. The president stated this while addressing journalists after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

