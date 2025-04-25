Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 25th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 25th April, 2025

The National Economic Council (NEC) has emphasized that Nigeria must move away from traditional methods of raising livestock and adopt modern practices.

Led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the council made this decision during its meeting on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting took place amid rising violence in states like Plateau, Benue, and Kwara, where many people have recently been killed in attacks.

The meeting had in attendance Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside several other governors including Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, and Bassey Otu of Cross River.

Deputy governors from various states were also part of the deliberations.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, spoke to the press after the meeting, stating that the council stressed the importance of modernizing livestock management in Nigeria.

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has expressed disappointment with the decision of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and the party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Damagum expressed surprise at the defections, saying Delta state was expected to remain loyal to the PDP because the party had been good to the state.

Naija News reports that the PDP Chairman expressed his views on the defection for the first time on Thursday at the presentation of the certificate of return to the party’s governorship candidate for the November 8 election in Anambra State, Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor.

Damagum, however, expressed optimism that the PDP would be victorious in the 2027 polls despite the defections because the elections are about Nigerians and the APC.

Damagum emphasized that the number of governors would not determine the outcome of the next election, citing how Peter Obi, despite having no governors, was able to gather significant votes in the 2023 election.

He further accused President Bola Tinubu of using coercion, intimidation, and persuasion to lure PDP members to the APC, adding that Nigerians are suffering due to the harsh policies of the current government.

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has failed to attend a scheduled appearance before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight.

The committee had invited Ibas to discuss the state’s current political situation and governance under the declared state of emergency.

The committee, chaired by House Leader Professor Julius Ihonvbere, was established by the House leadership following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025. The President’s action led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature. Ibas was appointed as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during this period.

However, during his scheduled appearance on Thursday at 3:00 pm, Ibas did not attend the meeting. The lawmakers, who went into a closed-door session, emerged looking disappointed without addressing journalists.

When asked about Ibas’s failure to honor the meeting, Ihonvbere simply replied, “no comment.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest and remand of six promoters of the now-collapsed and fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme known as “CBEX,” over an alleged $1 billion scam targeting Nigerian victims.

Naija News reports that Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order on Thursday following an ex parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Emmanuel Oku, and four other defendants.

The EFCC alleges that the defendants used a company called ST Technologies to promote CBEX, luring Nigerians to invest in the scheme.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale had pledged to recover Nigerians’ lost investments in the alleged 1.3 trillion naira CryptoBank Exchange scam, committing to take action in collaboration with Interpol and other international agencies.

During the resumed court session on Thursday, EFCC counsel Fadila Yusuf informed the court of a motion ex parte concerning investigations into CBEX and the Commission’s intention to prosecute the suspects in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have called off their strike action after the Federal Government intervened in the dispute.

Naija News reports that the workers had downed tools in protest of poor working conditions, causing widespread disruption to flight schedules across the country.

The workers were concerned about the non-implementation of the new national minimum wage, the omission of staff from past allowances, and the neglect of key training programmes, among other matters.

The strike, which began at midnight on Tuesday, had a significant impact on the aviation sector, with some airlines, including XEJET, Aero Contractors, and Ibom Air, continuing operations as scheduled. However, Air Peace was forced to suspend its services due to the strike’s effects.

The industrial action, which nearly paralysed air travel in Nigeria, was the result of the workers’ repeated warnings to NiMet’s management.

The unions had expressed dissatisfaction with the agency’s failure to fulfil commitments made to address various issues related to employee welfare.

Following a meeting with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja, the strike was officially called off.

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday deferred its discussions on the proposed establishment of state police, citing time constraints during its extended meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Naija News gathered that the proposal for state police, which has been a topic of increasing national interest, was scheduled to be discussed, but was not reached before the meeting ended.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, confirmed that the issue of state police was on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, but due to the lengthy presentations on other topics, the discussion was postponed.

The delay in discussing the state police proposal comes amid mounting calls for enhanced security measures at the state level.

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has appointed Setonji Koshoedo as the party’s Acting National Secretary.

Naija News reported that the PDP Governors Forum, in their meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, directed that in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the case involving Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, Koshoedo should be made the party’s National Secretary pending the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

An internal memo of the party, obtained by our reporter, with reference number: PDP/NS/EST/146, dated April 23, 2025, signed by the PDP Secretariat’s Head of Department, Administration, Alhaji Gurama Bawa, advised staff to channel all correspondence to Koshoedo.

It read: “I am directed by the Acting National Chairman to inform all staff that Hon. (Arch) Setonji Koshoedo, Deputy National Secretary (DNS), is now the Acting National Secretary of our great party till further notice.

“In line of the above, all party correspondences should be channeled to Hon. (Arch) Setonji Koshoedo. You are kindly requested to accord him all the necessary support and cooperate as the the Acting National Secretary of our great party. This is for your information and guidance please.”

Famous Nigerian Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde, professionally known as Kwam1, has expressed anger at his senior colleague, Ayinla Kollington, for not reciprocating his kind gesture.

Naija News recalls that Kwam1’s mother died on January 18, 2025, and was buried on the same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

In a recent interview with media personality, Bamidele Adeyanju on Agbaletu Radio, Kwam1 recalled how he stood by Kollington when his mother passed away and handled all the finances.

The Fuji singer said he brought many dignitaries, including governors, to the burial, and he is angry that Kollington repaid him in a bad way.

Nigerian singer, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known by his stage name as Erigga, has claimed that Nigerian women often date for financial benefits rather than romance.

Naija News reports that Erigga, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, April 14, 2025, said that romance to Nigerian women means a monetary gesture, while love to them is footing their bills.

According to him, what is being done in Nigeria is not a relationship.

He wrote, “Nigerian women are not deep. They date for survival, not romance. Thus, an intentional man means rich. Romance means monetary gesture.

“Love means footing their bills. What you people are doing in Nigeria, is not relationship.”

Former Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has suggested that the ex-captain of the Nigerian Super Eagles, John Mikel Obi, was unjustly overlooked for the contentious 2013 CAF African Player of the Year award.

Yaya Toure made this comment during a recent episode of Mikel Obi’s podcast, where the two celebrated football icons engaged in an in-depth discussion about their illustrious careers, personal achievements, and pivotal moments in football history.

In 2013, it was Yaya Toure who ultimately secured the coveted title, yet he maintains that Mikel Obi’s remarkable contributions during that season merit equal recognition.

Toure highlighted Mikel’s crucial role in Nigeria’s resounding success at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the Super Eagles triumphed, capturing their first AFCON title in nearly two decades.

Mikel’s exceptional performances, both as a midfielder and a leader on the pitch, were instrumental in guiding his team to victory, making him a key figure in Nigeria’s historic campaign.

During the interview on the podcast, Mikel Obi, consistent with his long-held belief that he was passed over for the award, playfully probed Toure about whether he had received any insider knowledge regarding the announcement of the winner before it was made public.

Mikel humorously revealed that he, too, had heard whispers regarding the voting results before they were officially disclosed.

In response, Toure emphasized his respect for Mikel Obi, stating, “You deserve it, Obi, to be honest. The season was perfect… you were instrumental.”

